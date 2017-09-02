Helpful Tips On Landscaping Your Backyard

There is a lot to think about when landscaping a home. Landscaping doesn't just mean to improve a home's garden alone. Things that you should be thinking about when landscaping a home, are areas such as, the fence, hedges, decks, fountains or anything else you might want to add. To get an idea of what you can do to landscape your home, take a look through this article.

If you are planting in a spot that has a very large slope to it you should make sure to grow drought-tolerant plants. This is because they are on an angle and will not hold water very well. Since they are at an angle they will be able to get access to more sunlight.

To save money, you can buy items such as mulch or containers from a home-improvement warehouse. The quality of these items will not make much of a difference. However, you should go to a nursery to buy your plants and your other products such as pesticides instead of settling for low-quality products.

If you plan to landscape your yard, be sure to do a good amount of research on the best types of plants for your area. Some grasses grown better in warmer regions, while others can survive a tough winter with ease. The same can be true for various bushes and trees.

Make your landscaping look more natural by using uneven spacing. Do not measure and separate all your plants equally. It is unnatural to see plants and flowers all lined up in a row. Contribute to a more organic appearance in your landscaping by scattering your plantings in a more erratic pattern.

The base of a large tree that provides plenty of shade is not the best place for you to try planting flowers. Consider using a ground cover rather than flowers underneath such trees. Ground covers are easy to maintain and will add interest to your landscape. Cool ground cover varieties include hosta and sweet woodruff.

Be sure that the lawnmower you choose is one of a good quality. Many times, people just buy whichever lawnmower is cheapest or on sale. Generally, these lawnmowers do not cut through grass properly, and they may break easier. Even though it may be more costly, a high-quality mower will usually do the job.

If you are planning to hire a landscape professional to design your yard, be certain to get a price quote in writing. Many landscapers under-bid a project to get the business and then find they have to ask for more money. If the quote is in writing, they must honor their original price.

When you are choosing trees to add to your landscape design, be sure to consider how large they will eventually grow. A six foot cedar tree can easily grow to 20 feet in a few short years. Do some online research, or ask a nursery for ideas on trees that will grow to approximately the size you wish to have.

Rather than purchasing plant seeds at a store, you may want to think of getting them online. There are many websites that not only offer these seeds for a discounted price, but they will also provide you with information on how to care for them. There are many kinds of seeds you can get on the Internet.

If you live in an arid region with minimal rainfall, consider xeriscaping as an alternative to traditional landscaping. Xeriscaping relies on hardy desert plants for color and interest and replaces water-hungry grass lawns with attractive rock beds. A well-designed xeriscape can not only add visual distinction to your home, it can also save you a great deal on your water bill.

Compile materials over time. Landscaping can be expensive. Most people just don't have the money to buy the materials they need all at once. Instead of giving up on landscaping, purchase your materials gradually. Buy materials only when you can afford them, and keep an eye out for good deals.

At nighttime, if you want to show off your lawn, plants, and other aspects of your outdoor area, you may want to invest in landscape lighting. These lights can be placed above your walkway, your lawn, or sidewalk and they can be purchased at many home improvement stores in your area.

A great way to add continuity to your landscape design is to use evergreens. These plants are green year round and will leave your landscape looking seamless and beautiful throughout the entire year. They will also offset the blandness of any plants that are not in season at any given time.

Choose plants according to the particular environmental requirements. This will vary on both a macro and a micro scale, not just by large geographic region but also by small niches within one landscaping plan. Most yards will have areas that are shadier or wetter than other areas of the yard. Take advantage of those particular environmental parameters by choosing the plants that are best suited for this micro niche.

Landscaping is similar to any renovation you do in your home and just a small about of knowledge can go a long way. Educate yourself as much as possible so that you can come up with a solid plan that will result in a beautiful looking landscape.