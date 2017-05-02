Handy Tips For Great Residential Landscape Improvements!

Landscaping is one of the things that provides a lasting first impression of your home. Some simple things can make a big difference, in either a good or bad way. This article will give you ideas on how to make the curb appeal on your home jump up a few percentage points.

You do not have to hire a professional to design your landscape for you, but it might be worth your time and money to quickly meet with an architect. You will get a better idea of how much your project will cost and perhaps avoid mistakes that would end up costing you money.

Plant companion plants in your garden. These plants naturally work together to help each other repel pests and diseases. This can help you to have a healthier garden without the use of pesticides. You can find a lot of information on companion plants through a quick Internet search.

To get the most bang for your buck when purchasing plants for landscaping, look for pretty perennials. These varieties come back year after year, making them ideal for a low-maintenance landscape design. Irises, day lilies, tulips, pink dianthus, phlox and wild buckwheat are all great examples of flowering perennials that you can enjoy for multiple seasons.

Wildflowers are worth your consideration if you are looking for a cheap and simple way to introduce some vibrant colors to your landscaping project. Purchase wildflower seeds at your local garden center, and simply scatter them over problems areas in your yard. Then you will have lovely flowers of every color and type! An added bonus is that they will make fantastic bouquets!

Think outside of the box to help save yourself money, while not sacrificing quality. For instance, construction and demolition sites are good spots for finding bricks, and sometimes mulch as well. Botanical centers, and other places offer plant sales sometimes too. There are plenty of more options available to you if you plan.

If you are tired of seeing your beloved plants trampled by visitors, consider adding a footpath. Use brick, stone or wood to create a path that extends well beyond the boundaries of the area you wish to protect. A well-defined, wide path makes it clear which areas are safe as well as, which should not be trodden upon.

Consider using rain barrels to water your yard. Rain barrels are easy to add to any yard, and they serve the purpose of collecting rain water. You can then use that rain water to hydrate your lawn, and plants. This is an easy way to save on the cost of watering plants, and it is an environmentally friendly option too.

Consult a professional before starting any major landscaping project. While you may not need them to do everything for you in regards to your landscaping, their advice can help you avoid mistakes that will cost you later on down the road. This step is especially important if you are not experienced in landscape design.

The best way to screw up a landscaping project is to not have a plan. Without a plan before hand, your landscaping project will look like a hodgepodge of mismatched plants and items. Use a simple piece of graph paper and draw out your new plan prior to buying anything for the yard.

Focus on plant, and garden organization, that takes care and treatment similarities into account. Many plants share common fertilizer, and maintenance needs. If you group plants together according to their health requirements, including sun exposure, you will minimize your maintenance time through consolidation of effort. Your feet will thank you at the end of the day.

Remember that very large plants, like trees, will leave a shadow. This shadow could be used to protect your patio or home from heat during the summer months. Just be cautious as these shadows can block sunlight from any smaller plants.

When you are planning your landscaping, consider what it will look like from inside your house. It is easy to fall into the trap of only thinking of how the plantings will look to pedestrians on the street. However, you are the one who will be living with this landscaping, and most of the time you will be viewing it from inside your home. So take some time before you begin to make sure your landscaping will be appealing to both from both the inside and the outside.

We all dream of having a home which is appealing from all angles, but many people don't know where to start. This article has given you the information you need to figure out what you need to do, how long it will take and how much it will cost. Start drafting your plan and building your dreams, today.