Planning To Plant A Garden? Attempt These Concepts!

Choosing a tree. When buying a container-grown tree, remove it from the pot and examine the roots. Don't buy a tree that is pot-bound with a mass of congested roots, or one that has roots growing out of the holes in the bottom of the pot. Make sure that the container has been thoroughly watered, and check for any yellowing leaves or dead branches.

If you have any mildew on the plants, do not go out and buy anything. Mix some baking soda and a very small amount of liquid soap into water. Once a week, spray this on plants to eliminate the mildew. Baking soda will not damage your plants and treats the mildew gently but efficiently.

When winter comes around, save some plants by putting them in the house. Perhaps save the most resistant or expensive plants. Dig around the roots carefully and transfer the plant to a pot.

An excellent way to store the goodies from a homegrown garden is to freeze them in small batches. Using small sealable plastic bags and cutting small amounts of fresh vegetables every few days will help store the extras from the garden. Just bag and toss in the freezer and the packets can be added at any time to soups and pastas year round.

Pay attention to zones when choosing plants for your garden. Most plants will come with the zone marked. This is also true of seeds. Make sure the zone corresponds to your growing zone. Though plants may grow outside of their usual zone, they are less likely to be hardy plants.

When you are trying to decide your plant watering schedules, make sure you are testing your soil regularly. Persistent over-watering is just as likely to kill your plants as under-watering. An easy way to check is to put your fingertip in the soil, if it is moist, do not add water.

To avoid injuring yourself while gardening, be sure to do some warm-up stretches before starting your project. Most people may not think of gardening as exercise, but injuries like pulled muscles frequently occur in the garden. You should also be sure to move around and not stay in one position for a long period of time.

Be careful not to over-water your garden. Giving your plants too much water can actually kill them faster than not giving them enough water. Soil that has too much water in it prevents root systems from growing properly. It can even cause your plants to rot from the bottom up.

To keep animals from digging up and destroying your bulbs, wrap the bulbs in a thin layer of steel wool. This won't prevent the bulbs from growing in any way, but will scare away any animal that's begun digging it up. You can purchase steel wool from any home improvement store.

To keep your dog out of your garden, spray old perfume, aftershave, or other scented items in the grass around it. These scents overpower the garden's scents, which causes your dog to lose interest.

Use a nicely finished compost pile as fertilizer for your garden. Organic means that you don't use artificial fertilizers or herbicides to grow your plants, yet sometimes the soil isn't necessarily full of the proper nutrients for growth. Utilizing a compost pile can provide you with a rich, dark earthy soil that can provide your plants with plenty of nutrients.

You need to remember to drink plenty of water while you are gardening. Many people forget to keep up with their water intake because they do not think that they are doing a strenuous activity. Gardening may not always be strenuous but extended exposure to the sun can lead to dehydration and drinking plenty of water is one way to prevent it.

