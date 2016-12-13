Easy Things All Organic Gardeners Must Know

If you have always wanted to have an organic garden, but thought there was some magic trick to getting things to grow well, or turn out right, then this article is for you. We will show you just how simple it can be to grow your own organic fruits, flowers and vegetables.

Think about planting your seeds in indoor pots and then transplanting them to your garden once they become seedlings. This can give your seedlings the advantage they need to survive and reach adulthood. Seeds can't always thrive in gardens, and are often eaten by birds. Your seedlings will be ready to go in as soon as you remove the previous set of mature plants.

If you have plants that are tall, support them with stakes. This will prevent tall plants from drooping over when they are heavy with blooms, which can look very messy. Support climbing shrubs with a lattice to keep the rambling vines under control and to prevent them from invading another plant area.

Keep a garden journal and take photographs of your garden as it grows. It's easy to start the season with high expectations for your gardening. But as the time wears on, it's just as easy to lose steam. A journal and photos can help inspire and engage you along the way!

You can use items in your fridge for a safe and organic way to adjust the pH of your water. You can use lemon juice or apple cider vinegar to lower your pH (a few drops at a time) or use baking soda to raise your pH (a pinch at a time checking after each adjustment).

Store your seeds well. If you do not store your seeds properly, they will not last long. A great place to store your seeds in a dark spot that is cool and has low humidity. You could even use a refridgerator. You can use zip bags to hold the seeds themselves.

If you are going to garden around your home, you need to make sure that you wear safety clothing. If you wear sturdy shoes, long pants and safety goggles while you are maintaining your lawn, there is less of a chance that you will get hurt from doing yard work.

Create a focal point in your garden with a unique plant. A good garden design will have a focal point which captivates attention. It can be anything, but oftentimes a plant that stands out from its neighbors will do the trick.

To grow great potatos, plant the spuds in burlap bags. Simply fill the bag with soil, plant the buds, and let it rest in your garden. This method of growing gives the spuds better air flow, and allows for excellent drainage. This is also a great way to grow potatoes if your garden is lacking in room.

Always read the product label before using garden chemicals and store the chemicals in a safe place out of the reach of children and pets. Garden chemicals like pesticides and fertilizers can be very toxic to humans, so make sure you are aware of any extra precautions you need to take when using, storing and disposing of the products.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing when gardening. Never work in the garden in bare feet or sandals. Wear shoes that lace up and give good cushioning and arch support. If it is hot and sunny out, wear a hat to shade from the sun and clothes that will protect the skin from burning. The more comfortable you are, the more you will enjoy your garden.

Pine can be a wonderful mulch. Some plants like acidic soil because they have high acidity. There is no better, or easier, way to make your acid-loving plants happy then to use pine needles you already have on your beds. Lay a few inches of needles over the beds to allow them to decompose and add some acid to your soil.

Pests can be a challenge when you are starting organic gardening. You need to keep the soil that you are using healthy. Healthy soil brings forth healthy plants and they can withstand some damage from pests. Your plants will not only be healthy but they will be beautiful as well.

If you order roses and they arrive in the mail, be sure to get them in the ground as soon as possible. If you can't, be sure to keep them in a damp container and cool. They will be fine if you stick them in a bucket of water for a few days before planting. Just be sure not to let them dry out because that can kill the plant.

Organic gardening means trying to grow plants as naturally as possible without the use of chemicals. So when the time comes to kill harmful, plant-eating insects, try planting a few flowers in your vegetable garden. The flowers will attract beneficial insects that naturally kill the harmful ones. These beneficial insects perform other valuable services like pollination as well as pest control.

An organic garden right in your home is a great thing to have. You'll love the fresh, organic produce that you pull right out of your back yard, for free! Apply the tips from this article now, to stop relying on farmers, who are only out to make a quick buck. Start enjoying quality produce, right from your own home.